BTC payments coming to certain Quiznos shops, thanks to Bakkt collaboration By Cointelegraph

BTC payments coming to certain Quiznos shops, thanks to Bakkt collaboration
An upcoming collaboration between Bakkt and Quiznos will allow customers to pay for meals at certain locations with (BTC).
Customers will be able to pay in BTC at certain Quiznos shops in Colorado’s capital as part of an initial test run, according to a public statement on Tuesday. “The pilot will be available at select Quiznos locations across the Denver market, including the high-traffic Denver airport location, starting in mid-August,” the statement said.
