BSV reportedly suffers ‘massive’ 51% attack By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
10

SV (BSV) has reportedly suffered a “massive” 51% attack beginning around 11:45 am Tuesday, resulting in up to three versions of the chain being mined simultaneously.

Analytics provider Coin Metrics confirmed Tuesday afternoon that its FARUM risk management platform had identified the 51% attack.