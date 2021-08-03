Brazil’s real dips on muted data, copper woes dent Chilean peso

Article content
Brazil’s real retreated on Tuesday on flat
industrial production data, while Chile’s peso hit a nine-month
low as weak copper prices and concerns over a strike in the
Escondida mine weighed.
The real dropped 0.8% and hit a two-week low
after data showed industrial production was unchanged in June
from the previous month, with output falling in three of the
four main economic categories and 14 of the 26 sectors surveyed.
“The stagnation in Brazilian industrial production in June

suggests that industry made a negative contribution to
quarter-on-quarter GDP growth over the second quarter as a
whole,” said William Jackson, chief EM economist at Capital
Economics.
“But with virus cases having fallen sharply, it looks like
the prospects for industry – and the economy more generally –
are brightening.”
Most other currencies fell, tracking commodity prices as
sentiment was held in check by fears of a hit to a nascent
global economic recovery from a rise in COVID-19 cases,
especially in other parts of Latam and Asia, as the Delta
variant spreads.
Chile’s peso sank as much as 1.9% to a nine-month low
of 782.21 to the dollar, and lagged its regional peers for a
second straight day as copper prices fell and investors awaited

further updates on BHP Group’s negotiations with the
labor union at the Escondida mine.
Data also showed that output from the mine, which is the
world’s largest copper mine and a major contributor to Chile’s
economic growth, fell for an 11th straight month.
Carry trade appeal helped Mexico’s peso edge mildly
into positive territory, although a drop in crude prices capped
large gains. Hawkish cues from the central bank have also helped
keep prospects for the peso from falling.
Peru’s sol recovered from a record low of 4.0844
against the dollar, although political uncertainty prevailed
after the appointment of a far-left prime minister and a
moderate finance minister.
Peruvian central bank President Julio Velarde appears

amenable to a proposal to stay in his role under the new
government, the economy ministry said.
Most Latam stocks fell, with MSCI’s index of regional stocks
briefly touching a two-week low. Sentiment
remained on edge due to Delta variant.
Brazilian metal miner Vale rose nearly 3% after
the company reached a tentative agreement to settle a labor
dispute at its nickel mine in Sudbury, Canada.
Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
Latest Daily % change
MSCI Emerging Markets 1294.16 0.08
MSCI LatAm 2514.50 -0.27
Brazil Bovespa 123103.80 0.48
Mexico IPC 51495.25 1.23
Chile IPSA 4181.98 -0.68
Argentina MerVal 65753.44 -0.282
Colombia COLCAP 1230.22 -0.47
Currencies Latest Daily % change
Brazil real 5.2066 -0.81
Mexico peso 19.8947 0.01
Chile peso 778.45 -1.34
Colombia peso 3907.57 -0.51
Peru sol 4.0407 0.39
Argentina peso 96.8000 0.00
(interbank)
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler
and Grant McCool)
