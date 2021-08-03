Brazil’s real dips on muted data, copper woes dent Chilean peso

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
8

Author of the article:

Reuters

Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick

Brazil’s real retreated on Tuesday on flat

industrial production data, while Chile’s peso hit a nine-month

low as weak copper prices and concerns over a strike in the

Escondida mine weighed.

The real dropped 0.8% and hit a two-week low

after data showed industrial production was unchanged in June

from the previous month, with output falling in three of the

four main economic categories and 14 of the 26 sectors surveyed.

“The stagnation in Brazilian industrial production in June

suggests that industry made a negative contribution to

quarter-on-quarter GDP growth over the second quarter as a

whole,” said William Jackson, chief EM economist at Capital

Economics.

“But with virus cases having fallen sharply, it looks like

the prospects for industry – and the economy more generally –

are brightening.”

Most other currencies fell, tracking commodity prices as

sentiment was held in check by fears of a hit to a nascent

global economic recovery from a rise in COVID-19 cases,

especially in other parts of Latam and Asia, as the Delta

variant spreads.

Chile’s peso sank as much as 1.9% to a nine-month low

of 782.21 to the dollar, and lagged its regional peers for a

second straight day as copper prices fell and investors awaited

further updates on BHP Group’s negotiations with the

labor union at the Escondida mine.

Data also showed that output from the mine, which is the

world’s largest copper mine and a major contributor to Chile’s

economic growth, fell for an 11th straight month.

Carry trade appeal helped Mexico’s peso edge mildly

into positive territory, although a drop in crude prices capped

large gains. Hawkish cues from the central bank have also helped

keep prospects for the peso from falling.

Peru’s sol recovered from a record low of 4.0844

against the dollar, although political uncertainty prevailed

after the appointment of a far-left prime minister and a

moderate finance minister.

Peruvian central bank President Julio Velarde appears

amenable to a proposal to stay in his role under the new

government, the economy ministry said.

Most Latam stocks fell, with MSCI’s index of regional stocks

briefly touching a two-week low. Sentiment

remained on edge due to Delta variant.

Brazilian metal miner Vale rose nearly 3% after

the company reached a tentative agreement to settle a labor

dispute at its nickel mine in Sudbury, Canada.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1294.16 0.08

MSCI LatAm 2514.50 -0.27

Brazil Bovespa 123103.80 0.48

Mexico IPC 51495.25 1.23

Chile IPSA 4181.98 -0.68

Argentina MerVal 65753.44 -0.282

Colombia COLCAP 1230.22 -0.47

Currencies Latest Daily % change

Brazil real 5.2066 -0.81

Mexico peso 19.8947 0.01

Chile peso 778.45 -1.34

Colombia peso 3907.57 -0.51

Peru sol 4.0407 0.39

Argentina peso 96.8000 0.00

(interbank)

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler

and Grant McCool)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR