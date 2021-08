Article content

SAO PAULO — Brazil’s Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has signed an agreement to buy 28 Boeing 737 MAX-8 aircraft that will replace 23 of its 737-800 NG’s through the end of 2022, the airline said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

Gol said the new planes will reduce unit costs by 8% next year and create about $200 million in cash equity gains.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Chris Reese)