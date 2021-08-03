Bolsonaro’s ‘land grab’ bill passes Brazil’s lower house

Article content

BRASILIA — Brazil’s lower house of Congress passed a land bill on Tuesday that is backed by the country’s powerful farm sector but that environmentalists say will contribute to deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.

The bill allows squatters on public land to more easily receive deeds to their properties and was initially proposed by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro in a move to please farmers, who overwhelmingly supported his 2018 election.

The lower house approved the basic text of the bill by 296 votes for and 136 against. It still needs to pass in the Senate.