BlackRock Joins Citi and HSBC in Plan to Close Coal Plants Early

Article content (Bloomberg) — BlackRock Inc. and other major financial institutions are working on plans to accelerate the closure of coal-fired power plants in Asia in a bid to phase out the use of the worst man-made contributors to climate change. The world’s biggest asset manager is partnering with Citigroup Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc and the Asian Development Bank to buy the plants and operate them for as long as 15 years before closing the assets ahead of current schedules, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named discussing a private matter.

Article content The proposals, which are being developed by the Asian Development Bank and Prudential Plc, involve buying coal plants in developing economies. The plan was first reported by Reuters. ADB couldn’t immediately confirm the identities of the proposed partners. A representative for Citi declined to comment. HSBC and BlackRock didn’t immediately respond to emailed requests for comment. Even as governments set out goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, coal remains a principal source of energy for many countries in Asia, with China and India accounting for two-thirds of global demand. Consumption in key markets is forecast to increase for the next few years and coal-fired electricity generation could hit a record in 2022, according to the International Energy Agency.