Bizspeak: ‘Core hours’ and why companies and employees think it’s time for a change

The eight-hour workday was born in the Industrial Revolution. Post-pandemic, companies and employees are looking for more flexibility in the structure of the day Photo by Getty Images/iStockphoto

Article content Despite being a challenge for so many people, on so many fronts, the typical nine-to-five workday has been standard practice for more than 100 years.

Article content We can thank the labour unions of the Industrial Revolution for that. In an effort to curb the exploitation of factory workers in the late 1800s, union leaders and “Eight-Hour Leagues” pushed to shorten the workday — which ranged from 10 to 18 hours — to eight hours, based on an earlier idea of “eight hours of work, eight hours of recreation and eight hours of rest.” But the practice didn’t really pick up steam until the beginning of the 20th century, when a number of companies, including the Ford Motor Company, introduced the standardized eight hours to their businesses. Sure, eight regimented hours is better than 18. But a century later, on the heels of a global pandemic, more companies are wondering if the standardized workday is really all that necessary. Or better still, if it’s best practice.

Article content Enter “core hours.” The definition of core hours has morphed considerably in recent years. Originally, core hours indicated the time period in which a business was operational — that is, when the phones were answered, when you could arrange an appointment, when you could get urgent advice. But as technology allowed for more flexible working arrangements, the term changed to mean the hours when all employees had to work in-office. These hours were typically about half the required working hours or less, concentrated to a couple of days a week and limited to a time when most people could be productive (so core hours weren’t usually first thing in the morning or at the end of the day). For companies with core hours policies — relatively rare pre-pandemic — the remaining time was flexible. In other words, as long as people structured their workweek to accommodate core hours, they had control over their availability. Early birds could front-load their day, night owls were allowed to hit their strides in the afternoon, breaks could be longer and child care and extracurricular scheduling were potentially easier for people. The payoff was, theoretically, better productivity and happier employees.

Core hours is the proposed solution for Slack, Dropbox and some other companies — set times that all employees must be available for meetings, collaboration and other interactions with colleagues. The rest of the time is for an employee to complete their solo work and off-limits to meeting requests. The idea is that company-wide boundaries should alleviate Zoom fatigue and allow people more flexibility to structure their workloads to suit their lifestyles, personalities, family arrangements and more. And it kills the notion that people be available 24/7, an issue for many during the WFH months of the pandemic. It's inevitable that some companies will return to the eight-hour in-person workday, but if core hours can prove its efficiency across sectors, the Industrial Revolution win may become a relic not worth maintaining. We aren't using the telegraph anymore for a reason, right? Financial Post

