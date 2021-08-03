BitTorrent Speed Smashes 260m Wallet Holders By CoinQuora

BitTorrent Speed Smashes 260m Wallet Holders
- BitTorrent Speed records over 260,000,000 wallet addresses on its platform.
- BTFS, the first scalable decentralized storage system.
BitTorrent (BTT), a TRC10 crypto supported by the Tron blockchain network, reached another milestone. Interestingly, the network’s feature called BitTorrent Speed smashes its records when it reaches over 260,000,000 wallet addresses on its platform. Indeed, this is an achievement that the BTT community celebrates.
This made BitTorrent Inc react in a tweet post:
Wallet addresses on #BitTorrent Speed exceeded 260,000,000！
#BTFS is the first scalable decentr…
