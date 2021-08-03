Bitpoint Exchange Prepares to List ADA in Late August By CoinQuora

Japan: Bitpoint Exchange Prepares to List ADA in Late August
- Bitpoint exchange is planning to list (ADA) in Japan in late August.
- This will be the first time that ADA is listing on Bitpoint exchange.
According to a tweet from dcSpark Co-Founder Sebastien Guillemot, Japan-based exchange Bitpoint is gearing up to list Cardano (ADA) in late August. Notably, if this happens, Bitpoint will be the first-ever crypto exchange listing ADA in Japan.
Cardano was finally listed in Japan! $ADA
Japan has extremely strict rules for crypto exchange listings.
Only a small number of tokens can be listed in Japan, and ADA is now on that list!
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.