Bitcoin outflows from centralized exchanges surge to 100K BTC monthly By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin outflows from centralized exchanges surge to 100K BTC monthly
outflows from centralized exchanges have surged to their highest level year-to-date, with roughly 40,000 BTC being withdrawn over the past seven days.
According to the Glassnode’s August 2 The Week On-Chain report, Bitcoin outflows have accelerated to a rate exceeding 100,000 BTC per month for just the third time since September 2019. The on-chain analytics provider estimates that just 13.2% of circulating BTC are currently held on exchanges — a new low for 2021.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.