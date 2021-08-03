Bausch Health Plans IPO of Solta Medical Aesthetics Unit

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Bausch Health Cos. said it is planning an initial public offering of its Solta Medical aesthetics unit, part of an effort to pay down debt.

The announcement of the proposed offering came as Bausch reported a net loss of $595 million for the second quarter due to an accounting charge. Bausch shares fell 4.8% as of 8:32 a.m. in New York.

The stock sale is expected to take place late this year or early in 2022, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Bausch said Solta will be based in Canada and is intended to be listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange.