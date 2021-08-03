Base metals decline as resurgence in virus cases weighs

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.6% to 70,450 yuan ($10,896.13) a tonne, nickel dropped 2.3% to 142,270 yuan a tonne, zinc lost 2.1% to 22,120 yuan a tonne and aluminum was down 1.1% to 19,735 yuan a tonne.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.8% to $9,623 a tonne by 0709 GMT, aluminum was down 0.6% to $2,600.50 a tonne, nickel dropped 1.6% to $19,210 a tonne and zinc shed 2.1% to $2,986.50 a tonne.

Industrial metals, used across a wide range of sectors, fell on Tuesday, as a surge of infections by the Delta variant of the coronavirus globally threatened a sustainable economic recovery.

“Concerns about the Delta variant in both China and the United States are weighing on the markets,” said commodities broker Anna Stablum of Marex Spectron.

Top metals consumer China reported higher locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for Monday and its central city of Wuhan, where the virus first surfaced in 2019, announced mass testing of all residents.

In the United States, new coronavirus cases surged across several states, with Florida and Louisiana at or near their highest hospitalization numbers of the pandemic on Monday and a doctor warning of the “darkest days” yet.

“We are still stuck in a range here trading macro-economic concerns, while supply chains are still pretty empty and the West needs restocking… to buy and manufacture, (which) underpins metals,” Stablum added.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Peruvian residents who have been blocking a road used by the Chinese-owned Las Bambas copper mine for the past week suspended their action on Monday.

* Yangshan copper premium rose to its highest since April 7 of $52 a tonne, indicating rising demand for importing the metal into China, as copper stockpiles in China’s bonded warehouses have been dropping for three weeks straight, SMM data showed.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or ($1 = 6.4656 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi Editing by Ramakrishnan M., Rashmi Aich, Peter Graff)