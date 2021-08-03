Bank of America gives reasons why El Salvador’s Bitcoin bill could be beneficial By BTC Peers



© Reuters. Bank of America gives reasons why El Salvador’s Bitcoin bill could be beneficial



One of the largest financial institutions in the world has voiced its support for El Salvador’s move to adopt as legal tender. The Bank of America (NYSE:) gave a number of reasons why the decision could be beneficial to the Central American country in a recently published research footnote.

Using Bitcoin for remittances could potentially reduce transaction costs compared to traditional remittances channels […] If using Bitcoin indeed lowers transaction costs, then for every dollar that the Salvadoran diaspora sends home, a greater portion of that dollar could be received by recipients, increasing their disposable income and reducing the proportion of remittances lost to financial intermediaries.

The supposed benefits of El Salvador’s Bitcoin bill include reduced hassle to open and work a checking account, decreased price of remittances, as well as the ease of attracting international investment, international direct investments, and kick-starting monetary digitization.