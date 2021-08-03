Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.23% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.23%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the declined 0.23%.

The best performers of the session on the were Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:), which rose 11.37% or 13.05 points to trade at 127.85 at the close. Meanwhile, Zip Co Ltd (ASX:) added 7.46% or 0.54 points to end at 7.78 and Resolute Mining Ltd (ASX:) was up 5.50% or 0.030 points to 0.575 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:), which fell 11.23% or 1.23 points to trade at 9.73 at the close. Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:) declined 5.36% or 0.120 points to end at 2.120 and Perseus Mining Ltd (ASX:) was down 3.55% or 0.060 points to 1.630.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 690 to 658 and 404 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 0.74% to 11.728.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.49% or 8.95 to $1813.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 0.21% or 0.15 to hit $71.41 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract rose 0.12% or 0.09 to trade at $72.98 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.54% to 0.7400, while AUD/JPY rose 0.44% to 80.78.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.10% at 91.977.