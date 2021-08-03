Asian stocks mixed as virus fears weigh, Singapore leads losses

Article content
Asian equities were mixed on Tuesday, as
uncertainties surrounding the impact of rising coronavirus cases
in the region weighed, with Singapore stocks leading the losses
ahead of crucial earnings out later this week.
Singapore’s benchmark index fell more than 1% in its
worst session in over two weeks, as losses in the financial
sector drove the bourse lower.
“Localized factor is likely to play more significant
contribution to the STI’s movement due to the upcoming three
local banks’ Q2 earnings releases… it may be a less rosy
earnings guidance given the global “peak growth” narrative has
intensified,” said Kelvin Wong, a market analyst at CMC Markets
(Singapore).
Index heavyweights UOBH and OCBC are
slated to report quarterly earnings on Wednesday, while peer DBS
Group will release its quarterly results on Thursday.
Meanwhile, virus-led restrictions in Philippines’ capital
Manila were extended on Monday, while neighboring Malaysia
reported a record 219 coronavirus deaths.
Indonesia stocks rose after the country’s health
minister said on Monday that the wave of coronavirus infections
had passed its peak and the central bank promised to hold rates
at record lows at least until late 2022.
A Reuters poll showed the country, Southeast Asia’s largest
economy, was expected to report an economic growth of more than
6% in the second quarter later this week.
The rupiah strengthened as much as 0.5%, and was on
track for its best session since May 10.
Thai stocks also rose, ahead of a decision on the
country’s key interest rates on Wednesday. Economists expect the
Bank of Thailand to keep rates at a record low, a Reuters poll
showed.
HIGHLIGHTS
** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields down 2 basis points at
6.284%
** Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield down 2 basis points at
1.281%
Asia stock indexes and
currencies at 0403 GMT
COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS
DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD %
% %
Japan +0.05 -5.48 -0.79 0.43
China -0.05 +0.98 0.00 -0.25
India +0.00 -1.72 0.28 13.94
Indonesia +0.49 -2.16 0.47 2.44
Malaysia +0.01 -4.81 -0.18 -8.41
Philippines +0.02 -3.67 0.53 -9.23
S.Korea -0.03 -5.65 -0.04 12.12
Singapore +0.12 -2.27 -0.85 10.22
Taiwan -0.03 +1.94 0.11 18.94
Thailand -0.09 -9.10 0.28 5.52
(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru. Editing by Gerry
Doyle)