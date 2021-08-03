Asian stocks mixed as virus fears weigh, Singapore leads losses

Matilda Colman
Asian equities were mixed on Tuesday, as

uncertainties surrounding the impact of rising coronavirus cases

in the region weighed, with Singapore stocks leading the losses

ahead of crucial earnings out later this week.

Singapore’s benchmark index fell more than 1% in its

worst session in over two weeks, as losses in the financial

sector drove the bourse lower.

“Localized factor is likely to play more significant

contribution to the STI’s movement due to the upcoming three

local banks’ Q2 earnings releases… it may be a less rosy

earnings guidance given the global “peak growth” narrative has

intensified,” said Kelvin Wong, a market analyst at CMC Markets

(Singapore).

Index heavyweights UOBH and OCBC are

slated to report quarterly earnings on Wednesday, while peer DBS

Group will release its quarterly results on Thursday.

Meanwhile, virus-led restrictions in Philippines’ capital

Manila were extended on Monday, while neighboring Malaysia

reported a record 219 coronavirus deaths.

Indonesia stocks rose after the country’s health

minister said on Monday that the wave of coronavirus infections

had passed its peak and the central bank promised to hold rates

at record lows at least until late 2022.

A Reuters poll showed the country, Southeast Asia’s largest

economy, was expected to report an economic growth of more than

6% in the second quarter later this week.

The rupiah strengthened as much as 0.5%, and was on

track for its best session since May 10.

Thai stocks also rose, ahead of a decision on the

country’s key interest rates on Wednesday. Economists expect the

Bank of Thailand to keep rates at a record low, a Reuters poll

showed.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields down 2 basis points at

6.284%

** Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield down 2 basis points at

1.281%

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0403 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD %

% %

Japan +0.05 -5.48 -0.79 0.43

China -0.05 +0.98 0.00 -0.25

India +0.00 -1.72 0.28 13.94

Indonesia +0.49 -2.16 0.47 2.44

Malaysia +0.01 -4.81 -0.18 -8.41

Philippines +0.02 -3.67 0.53 -9.23

S.Korea -0.03 -5.65 -0.04 12.12

Singapore +0.12 -2.27 -0.85 10.22

Taiwan -0.03 +1.94 0.11 18.94

Thailand -0.09 -9.10 0.28 5.52

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru. Editing by Gerry

Doyle)

