Asian stocks mixed as virus fears weigh, Singapore leads losses

Asian equities were mixed on Tuesday, as

uncertainties surrounding the impact of rising coronavirus cases

in the region weighed, with Singapore stocks leading the losses

ahead of crucial earnings out later this week.

Singapore’s benchmark index fell more than 1% in its

worst session in over two weeks, as losses in the financial

sector drove the bourse lower.

“Localized factor is likely to play more significant

contribution to the STI’s movement due to the upcoming three

local banks’ Q2 earnings releases… it may be a less rosy