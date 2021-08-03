Asian currencies mixed; ringgit, baht decline

Article content

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0200 GMT

Currency Latest bid Previous Pct

day Move

Japan yen 109.000 109.04 +0.04

Sing dlr 1.350 1.3512 +0.10

Taiwan dlr 27.881 27.93 +0.18

Korean won 1145.800 1148.3 +0.22

Baht 33.060 33.02 -0.12

Peso 49.743 49.7 -0.09

Rupiah 14330.000 14340 +0.07

Rupee 74.280 74.28 +0.00

Ringgit 4.224 4.218 -0.13

Yuan 6.463 6.47 +0.11

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct

Move

Japan yen 109.000 103.24 -5.28

Sing dlr 1.350 1.3209 -2.14

Taiwan dlr 27.881 28.483 +2.16

Korean won 1145.800 1086.20 -5.20

Baht 33.060 29.96 -9.38

Peso 49.743 48.01 -3.48

Rupiah 14330.000 14040 -2.02

Rupee 74.280 73.07 -1.64

Ringgit 4.224 4.0200 -4.82

Yuan 6.463 6.5283 +1.01

(Compiled by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru)