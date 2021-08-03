Amazon is minting private label millionaires at an accelerated rate

Selling on Amazon isn’t a new way to make money, but selling that private label business has become a new stream of income for sellers

After a bumper 2020, an accelerated trend of Amazon private label millionaires has emerged, and they’re becoming more and more frequent. Running a brand on Amazon is a side hustle pursuit for many, and making it to the big time is becoming more likely. Many products that appear to be purchased directly from Amazon are instead actually purchased from private businesses, though often stored and shipped by Amazon. It’s an operation that can earn cash in and of itself, but can also lead to earnings through “brand flipping.”

Setting up a private label business selling on Amazon and then selling that operation has become an income stream in and of itself. As reported in the New York Times , it’s becoming a more common occurrence for private label operators to sell that business for amounts that could be in the six figures, and then repeat the operation with new private labels. The private label business itself becomes the commodity, though the products they sell on Amazon Marketplace also generate an income stream.

But launching a private label business on Amazon Marketplace might seem like an opaque process to the uninitiated. Certainly, those interviewed for the NYT story spoke of the steep learning curve involved before becoming profitable. Anyone wanting to set up a similar operation will need to learn how to perform product research to find the right items to sell, find reputable manufacturers, set up a Shopify store and master the process of using Fulfillment By Amazon (FBA), which allows sellers to store their products in Amazon warehouses and have their items dispatched by the retail giant.

