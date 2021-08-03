Amazon interfered with union elections, says U.S. labor board By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo
(Reuters) – E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:) interfered with union election by installing a mailbox, threatening employees and hiring additional police, according to a report by the National Labor Relations Board’s hearing officer.
The board on Monday recommended a rerun of the landmark Amazon union election in Alabama where employees had voted against making their warehouse the online retailer’s first union in the United States.
