Alibaba’s quarterly revenue jumps 34% By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Alibaba Group logo is seen during the company’s 11.11 Singles’ Day global shopping festival at its headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song



(Reuters) -China’s Alibaba (NYSE:) Group Holding Ltd reported a 34% rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by growth at its cloud computing and e-commerce businesses.

Ant Group, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba Group, recorded a quarterly profit of about 13.48 billion yuan for the quarter ended March, according to the Chinese e-commerce giant’s filing.

Alibaba, which holds about a third of Ant, posted a profit of 4.49 billion yuan for the quarter ended June 30 from its investments in the financial conglomerate.

Alibaba’s revenue rose to 205.74 billion yuan ($31.83 billion) in the first quarter, from 153.75 billion yuan a year earlier.

($1 = 6.4628 renminbi)