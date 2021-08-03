Activision Blizzard Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Activision Blizzard Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2
Investing.com – Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
Activision Blizzard announced earnings per share of $0.91 on revenue of $1.92B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.7549 on revenue of $1.89B.
Activision Blizzard shares are down 13% from the beginning of the year, still down 23.57% from its 52 week high of $104.49 set on February 16. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 17.8% from the start of the year.
Activision Blizzard shares lost 1.59% in after-hours trade following the report.
Activision Blizzard follows other major Communication Services sector earnings this month
Activision Blizzard’s report follows an earnings beat by Alphabet C on July 27, who reported EPS of $27.26 on revenue of $61.88B, compared to forecasts EPS of $19.33 on revenue of $56.19B.
Facebook had beat expectations on July 28 with second quarter EPS of $3.61 on revenue of $29.08B, compared to forecast for EPS of $3.04 on revenue of $27.85B.
