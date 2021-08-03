3 Top Upgraded Stocks to Buy in August By StockNews



© Reuters. 3 Top Upgraded Stocks to Buy in August



The markets continues to react to earnings reports, economic data, and news regarding the Delta variant of COVID-19. A great way to bypass the noise is to consider stocks rated highly in our POWR Ratings system. Vista Outdoor (NYSE:), Volkswagen AG (OTC:), and Starbux (SBUX) are three stocks that were recently upgraded to Strong Buys and are worth a look.The latest POWR Ratings are in. More than a dozen stocks have been upgraded to A grades, indicating they are Strong Buys. As long as the delta variant of COVID-19 is held in check, investors can look forward to many more stock upgrades in the weeks and months ahead.

It is simply not practical for investors to purchase every single stock upgraded to a Strong Buy. However, handpicking a couple of superstar stocks as soon as they are elevated to Strong Buys is certainly reasonable.

Below, I provide a look at three of the latest stocks upgraded in the POWR Ratings. Those stocks are as follows: Vista Outdoor (VSTO), Volkswagen (DE:) AG (VWAGY), and Starbux (SBUX).

