3 reasons why Bitcoin can suddenly explode to a new $50K-$65K range By Cointelegraph

3 reasons why Bitcoin can suddenly explode to a new $50K-$65K range
A combination of multiple indicators tracking (BTC) blockchain would continue the benchmark cryptocurrency’s price rally further into 2021, popular on-chain analyst Willy Woo anticipates.
In his recent newsletter, the market researcher wrote that he expects Bitcoin prices to reach the $50,000-$65,000 range in the coming sessions. His comments appeared as reclaimed its three-month high above $42,600 only days after crashing below $30,000, the pair’s psychological support level.
