3 Dividend Stocks with Yields Over 4% to Buy Hand Over Fist By StockNews

Because the market continues to be volatile on investors’ concerns surrounding the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and uncertainty related to the timing of Fed tapering, we think it could be wise to bet on fundamentally strong dividend stocks OneMain Holdings (NYSE:), Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:), and Vector Group (NYSE:). The dividends paid by these companies yield more than 4%. Read on.Investors continue to fret about the pace of economic growth as the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant continues to spread rapidly in several countries. In addition, the potential for the Federal Reserve to commence tapering its asset purchase program could result in a stock-market selloff in the near term.

Because the stock market is expected to remain highly volatile, we believe it could be wise to turn now to dividend investing to ensure a steady income stream. Furthermore, the near-zero interest rate environment and declining Treasury yields make the backdrop favorable for dividend stocks.

So, it could be wise to bet on fundamentally sound dividend stocks OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF), Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES), and Vector Group Ltd . (VGR) to ensure a stable, passive stream of income. The stocks currently deliver a dividend yield of more than 4%.

