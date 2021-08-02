Yields lower on soft manufacturing report

Article content
Traders sent U.S. Treasury yields lower on
Monday as a soft manufacturing report raised questions about the
economy’s growth prospects.
The benchmark 10-year yield was down 7.8 basis
points at 1.1607% in afternoon trading, continuing a pattern of
declines playing out since the spring.
It touched as low as 1.151%, the lowest since July 20,
shortly after a report from the Institute for Supply Management
showed U.S. manufacturing continued to grow in July but at a
slower pace for the second straight month.
Article content
The report reinforced the idea that economic growth may have
peaked, said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income for Bryn Mawr
Trust, driving investors into safe Treasuries. “It’s the theme
where supply constraints may be constraining economic growth,”
he said.
The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities
was at -1.204% after reaching as low as -1.214%,
its latest record trough. The 10-year TIPS break-even inflation
rate slipped to 2.37%, indicting the market was pricing in a
slightly lower inflation rate than on Friday.
The demand for Treasuries came despite higher equity markets
on anticipation of infrastructure spending and strong
second-quarter earnings.
A surge in U.S. COVID-19 cases stemming from the highly
Article content
infectious Delta variant, particularly in areas with lower
vaccination rates, threatens to interrupt previous forecasts of
a strong economic recovery.
Traders will learn more context later on Monday when the
Treasury announces its funding plans for the third quarter. The
government’s two-year debt ceiling suspension expired on
Saturday, though it is expected to be able to get by until
October or later by using extraordinary measures. These may
include suspending some investments and security
issuance.
A closely watched part of the yield curve measuring the gap
between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes,
seen as an indicator of economic expectations, also moved lower.
It was 99 basis points, about 5 basis points below Friday’s
Article content
close.
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.6
basis points at 0.1721%.
August 2 Monday 12:37PM New York / 1637 GMT
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 0.002
Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.000
Two-year note 99-232/256 0.1721 -0.016
Three-year note 100-42/256 0.319 -0.029
Five-year note 99-232/256 0.6441 -0.059
Seven-year note 100-104/256 0.9398 -0.072
10-year note 104-72/256 1.1607 -0.078
20-year bond 108-120/256 1.742 -0.067
30-year bond 112-80/256 1.8364 -0.058
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 0.25
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.00 -0.25
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.00 0.25
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.75 0.50
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -25.00 -0.50
spread
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Andrea Ricci
and Dan Grebler)
