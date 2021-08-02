Yields lower on soft manufacturing report

Traders sent U.S. Treasury yields lower on

Monday as a soft manufacturing report raised questions about the

economy’s growth prospects.

The benchmark 10-year yield was down 7.8 basis

points at 1.1607% in afternoon trading, continuing a pattern of

declines playing out since the spring.

It touched as low as 1.151%, the lowest since July 20,

shortly after a report from the Institute for Supply Management

showed U.S. manufacturing continued to grow in July but at a

slower pace for the second straight month.

The report reinforced the idea that economic growth may have

peaked, said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income for Bryn Mawr

Trust, driving investors into safe Treasuries. “It’s the theme

where supply constraints may be constraining economic growth,”

he said.

The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities

was at -1.204% after reaching as low as -1.214%,

its latest record trough. The 10-year TIPS break-even inflation

rate slipped to 2.37%, indicting the market was pricing in a

slightly lower inflation rate than on Friday.

The demand for Treasuries came despite higher equity markets

on anticipation of infrastructure spending and strong

second-quarter earnings.

A surge in U.S. COVID-19 cases stemming from the highly

infectious Delta variant, particularly in areas with lower

vaccination rates, threatens to interrupt previous forecasts of

a strong economic recovery.

Traders will learn more context later on Monday when the

Treasury announces its funding plans for the third quarter. The

government’s two-year debt ceiling suspension expired on

Saturday, though it is expected to be able to get by until

October or later by using extraordinary measures. These may

include suspending some investments and security

issuance.

A closely watched part of the yield curve measuring the gap

between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes,

seen as an indicator of economic expectations, also moved lower.

It was 99 basis points, about 5 basis points below Friday’s

close.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically

moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.6

basis points at 0.1721%.

August 2 Monday 12:37PM New York / 1637 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 0.002

Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.000

Two-year note 99-232/256 0.1721 -0.016

Three-year note 100-42/256 0.319 -0.029

Five-year note 99-232/256 0.6441 -0.059

Seven-year note 100-104/256 0.9398 -0.072

10-year note 104-72/256 1.1607 -0.078

20-year bond 108-120/256 1.742 -0.067

30-year bond 112-80/256 1.8364 -0.058

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 0.25

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.00 -0.25

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.00 0.25

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.75 0.50

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -25.00 -0.50

spread

(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Andrea Ricci

and Dan Grebler)

