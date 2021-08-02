Yields lower on soft manufacturing report

slower pace for the second straight month.

showed U.S. manufacturing continued to grow in July but at a

shortly after a report from the Institute for Supply Management

It touched as low as 1.151%, the lowest since July 20,

declines playing out since the spring.

points at 1.1607% in afternoon trading, continuing a pattern of

The benchmark 10-year yield was down 7.8 basis

Monday as a soft manufacturing report raised questions about the

Traders sent U.S. Treasury yields lower on

A surge in U.S. COVID-19 cases stemming from the highly

on anticipation of infrastructure spending and strong

The demand for Treasuries came despite higher equity markets

slightly lower inflation rate than on Friday.

rate slipped to 2.37%, indicting the market was pricing in a

its latest record trough. The 10-year TIPS break-even inflation

was at -1.204% after reaching as low as -1.214%,

The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities

he said.

where supply constraints may be constraining economic growth,”

Trust, driving investors into safe Treasuries. “It’s the theme

peaked, said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income for Bryn Mawr

The report reinforced the idea that economic growth may have

infectious Delta variant, particularly in areas with lower

vaccination rates, threatens to interrupt previous forecasts of

a strong economic recovery.

Traders will learn more context later on Monday when the

Treasury announces its funding plans for the third quarter. The

government’s two-year debt ceiling suspension expired on

Saturday, though it is expected to be able to get by until

October or later by using extraordinary measures. These may

include suspending some investments and security

issuance.

A closely watched part of the yield curve measuring the gap

between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes,

seen as an indicator of economic expectations, also moved lower.

It was 99 basis points, about 5 basis points below Friday’s