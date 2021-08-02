Which Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews



Wells Fargo vs. Bank of America: Which Stock is a Better Buy?



With increasing financial transactions and capital market activities, the financial industry is experiencing a solid boost. This, coupled with the Fed’s plan to raise interest rates sooner than expected, could drive up Wells Fargo (NYSE:) and Bank of America (BAC) revenues. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is a leading financial services company that provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through four segments: consumer banking and lending; commercial banking; corporate and investment banking; and wealth and investment management. In comparison, Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:) provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through the following segments: consumer banking; global wealth & investment management; global banking; and global market segments.

The Federal Reserve announced on July 29 that it plans to keep benchmark interest rates near zero and it has left its bond-buying program unchanged for now. However, rising financial transactions and capital market activities are helping financial sector growth. Furthermore, the Fed has signaled two interest rate hikes as soon as late 2023, which should help financial companies increase their interest income. According to Globe Newswire, the global financial services market is expected to grow at a 9,9% CAGR to hit $22.5 trillion this year. Consequently, both WFC and BAC are expected to benefit in the coming quarters.

WFC’s shares have gained 53.7% over the six months, while BAC’s returned 29.4%. Also, WFC’s 86.4% gains over the past year are significantly higher than BAC’s 54.4% returns. WFC is the clear winner with 114.2% gains versus BAC’s 61.9% in terms of the past nine months’ performance.

