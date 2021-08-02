Which Networking Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews



Cisco vs. Juniper: Which Networking Stock is a Better Buy?



Because remote working is expected to continue with the resurgence of COVID-19 around the globe, the networking industry should keep thriving. Popular networking companies Cisco (CSCO) and Juniper (JNPR) are among companies we think are well-positioned to benefit from the industry tailwinds. But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now. Read on.Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:) in San Jose, Calif., and Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:) in Sunnyvale, Calif., are prominent players in the U.S. communication and networking industry. CSCO offers Internet Protocol (IP) based networking products and services, while JNPR provides products and services for high-performance networks.

Because people may not resume working from company premises anytime soon, thanks to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic with the spread of the Delta variant, the demand for networking solutions should remain high. Furthermore, the adoption of a hybrid working structure by several organizations as a long-term solution, and continued digital transformation, should drive the long-term growth of the networking industry.

The global Network-as-a-Service market is expected to grow at a 33.1% CAGR to hit $45.03 billion by 2026. Consequently, both CSCO and JNPR should see increasing demand for their products and services.

