What to Watch in Commodities: BP, Glencore, Food, Lithium, LNG

Article content (Bloomberg) — Commodities hit a decade-high this week as the stunning rally across energy, metals and crops firmed up during July, and there’s plenty more for investors in the coming days to help them assess how markets will trade from here. A sweep of earnings including numbers from Glencore Plc and BP Plc, the United Nations’ latest take on global food costs, and a mining bash in Australia will yield key clues across the whole stable of raw materials. The earnings cycle also brings numbers from the world’s top lithium producer, Albemarle Corp., and a clutch of Japan’s storied commodities giants. Drilling down, market moves to watch include Europe’s gas crunch, wheat’s surge, and, on the downside, the next step for iron ore after a sudden slump on Friday.

Article content The earnings presentation from mining-to-trading behemoth Glencore next Thursday will draw additional attention as it will be a first for new CEO Gary Nagle after Ivan Glasenberg moved on. As a forerunner, the company said Friday that it’s set to report another year of bumper profits from its trading business, but lowered expectations for output of its own material. Money, Money, Money Global commodity corporates have unveiled stellar profits and shoveled cash to shareholders so far this earnings season, and that theme will go on dominating proceedings next week. BP, which reports on Tuesday, offered a modest $500 million buyback program last quarter, and may now want to woo investors more powerfully, just like peer Royal Dutch Shell Plc did this week. More is expected on BP’s plans to return 60% of surplus cash to shareholders, possibly including a dividend upgrade, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Article content For mining-to-trading behemoth Glencore, it will be the first earnings outing for the new chief executive officer, Gary Nagle. He entered at the best of times, especially for the firm’s metals book (more on those markets follows below). The group’s trading unit will hit the top end of its guidance for this year, which was $3.2 billion, the firm said this week ahead of the grand reveal. Investors will want to hear what Nagle thinks about markets in the second half. Metals Mania Metals markets are displaying renewed vigor, with the catch-all LMEX Index pushing back toward the decade-high seen in May. Next week carries the potential for further gains, with particular focus likely to fall on nickel, aluminum and copper. With stockpiles drawing, nickel — which boasts uses in old-economy stainless steel as well as new-economy batteries — is on the cusp of topping $20,000 a ton, and may go on to hit the highest since 2014.

Article content Similarly, aluminum is in a sweet spot as solid demand has driven the cash-three month spread to the biggest backwardation since 2019. Traders are looking for the next move after prices exceeeded $2,600 a ton. And copper may retake $10,000 a ton amid the risk of a strike at Escondida in Chile. At the vast pit, a wage offer is being voted on by union members through July 31. Labor rules give either side the option of mediation before a strike could begin. Feed Us All An additional 291 million people worldwide will go hungry this year, the U.S. government warned earlier this week. That’s just the latest in a string of bleak takes on the food chain as the impact of pandemic and economic distress combine with weather-driven price spikes to elevate costs. Next week’s authoritative food-price index report from United Nations will verify whether the rampant rally in food inflation is due for a pullback, or is hitting new highs.

Article content The index — which tracks a broad basket of commodity staples including vegetable oils, meat and grains — retreated in June after a blistering year-long rally. Some agricultural markets have steadied as Northern Hemisphere harvests approach and the pace of China’s demand remains in focus. However, food costs are still well above 2020, and good weather in coming weeks will be critical for big crops to bear out and bring prices lower. Fuel for Thought An extraordinary, globe-spanning supply crunch in natural gas is fueling eye-watering price rallies from the Netherlands to China, and investors will be primed next week to see whether the gains are extended. Europe’s gas benchmark is already at an all time high, and U.K. rates are on the verge of reaching a record as utilities struggle to refill rock-bottom inventories. Meanwhile, Asian liquefied natural gas prices are nearing a seasonal high as importers compete for supply amid the hotter summer weather.

Article content The broad-based advances may encourage utilities in Europe and Asia to switch to dirtier-burning coal, even though that fuel is also near a record. Some generators, which had been delaying LNG spot procurement in the hope prices would fall, must now bite the bullet and buy the fuel at sky-high rates. in China, futures for thermal coal climbed within a whisker of a record on Friday. All Charged Up Albemarle Corp., the world’s largest lithium miner, kicks off earnings on Wednesday for producers of the metal that’s key to powering rechargeable batteries. Investors are looking for insight on how these companies are positioning themselves amid signs that big mining companies are taking a greater interest in battery metals. Livent Corp.’s results are expected on Thursday, while SQM, the second-largest producer, reports later in the month

The procession of earnings will come as the industry faces much greater scrutiny over the green credentials of its mining processes. Albemarle and SQM are ramping up output in Chile's Atacama in response to a projected tripling of global demand as copper mines, communities and tourism also compete for water. In the meantime, surging lithium prices are giving producers a boost, and traders are looking for more clues on the durability of the rally.

