Weaker dollar, sliding yields prop up gold after selloff

Gold prices ticked higher on Monday, propped up by a weaker dollar and U.S. bond yields, though an uptick in risk appetite took some shine off the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,816.08 per ounce by 12:23 pm EDT (1623 GMT), having hit a session low of $1,804.49, while U.S. gold futures were also up 0.1% at $1,811.30.

Restoring some of gold’s appeal, the dollar index fell 0.1% against its rivals and benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields dropped to a near two-week low.

“The dollar and yields are a little lower which are supporting prices. If both remain low, I suspect gold may see some support once more,” OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said.