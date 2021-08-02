Weaker dollar, sliding yields prop up gold after selloff

Article content

Gold prices ticked higher on Monday, propped up by a weaker dollar and U.S. bond yields, though an uptick in risk appetite took some shine off the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,816.01 per ounce by 1:44 pm EDT (1744 GMT), having hit a session low of $1,804.49, while U.S. gold futures settled up 0.3% at $1,822.20.

Restoring some of gold’s appeal, the dollar index fell 0.1% against its rivals and benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields dropped to a near two-week low.

Focus now shifts to July’s U.S. non-farm payroll numbers, due on Friday, expected to shed more light on the health of the labor market.