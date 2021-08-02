Voyager Digital acquires crypto payments company Coinify By Cointelegraph

Crypto-asset trading firm Voyager Digital has arranged to purchase payments company Coinify in a deal worth $85 million in cash and stock.

In a Monday announcement, Voyager said it would issue 5.1 million shares of its stock — worth roughly $70 million at the time of publication — as well as provide $15 million in cash to Coinify investors. The company said it would retain $5.5 million in cash from Coinify’s balance sheet.