U.S. Treasury decreases third-quarter borrowing estimate By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
11

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Treasury building is seen in Washington, September 29, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

By Karen Brettell

(Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it plans to borrow $673 billion in the third quarter, less than the May estimate of $821 billion, due to having a higher balance at the beginning of the quarter and lower outlays.

The third-quarter estimate assumes an end-Sept. cash balance of $750 billion, the Treasury said in a statement.

The Treasury has been cutting issuance since February, when it slashed its borrowing projections for the first and second quarters as part of a plan to reduce its cash balance.

The Treasury said it issued $319 billion in net debt in the second quarter, ending the three-month period with a cash balance of $852 billion.

It expects to borrow $703 billion in the Oct. to Dec. quarter, assuming an end-of-December cash balance of $800 billion.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR