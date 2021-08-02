U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.28% By Investing.com



© Reuters. U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.28%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the fell 0.28%, while the index lost 0.19%, and the index gained 0.06%.

The best performers of the session on the were Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:), which rose 0.91% or 3.41 points to trade at 378.29 at the close. Meanwhile, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:) added 0.84% or 3.45 points to end at 415.68 and Nike Inc (NYSE:) was up 0.74% or 1.24 points to 168.75 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:), which fell 2.63% or 6.48 points to trade at 239.91 at the close. Dow Inc (NYSE:) declined 1.50% or 0.93 points to end at 61.23 and McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:) was down 1.06% or 2.58 points to 240.13.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were DXC Technology Co (NYSE:) which rose 6.55% to 42.60, Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 4.57% to settle at 284.67 and Ralph Lauren Corp Class A (NYSE:) which gained 3.95% to close at 118.00.

The worst performers were Global Payments Inc (NYSE:) which was down 11.21% to 171.73 in late trade, Fidelity National Information Services Inc (NYSE:) which lost 6.66% to settle at 139.12 and Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 4.66% to 109.75 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 124.34% to 5.070, Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 57.02% to settle at 12.310 and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 38.21% to close at 2.930.

The worst performers were E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 28.67% to 20.25 in late trade, Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 26.05% to settle at 7.74 and OptimumBank Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 23.01% to 5.320 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1755 to 1436 and 113 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1787 rose and 1711 declined, while 149 ended unchanged.

Shares in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 6.55% or 2.62 to 42.60. Shares in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 4.57% or 12.43 to 284.67. Shares in Nike Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 0.74% or 1.24 to 168.75. Shares in Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 26.05% or 2.72 to 7.74.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 6.69% to 19.46.

Gold Futures for December delivery was unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to $1817.20 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 3.35% or 2.48 to hit $71.47 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 3.04% or 2.29 to trade at $73.12 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.01% to 1.1869, while USD/JPY fell 0.33% to 109.34.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.10% at 92.097.