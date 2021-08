Article content

U.S. solar company Auxin Solar on Monday said it was seeking an extension of tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on overseas-made solar cells and panels.

Auxin said in a statement that it had filed a formal request with the U.S. International Trade Commission alongside Suniva Inc, the solar manufacturer that first requested the tariffs in 2017. (Reporting by Nichola Groom; editing by Jonathan Oatis)