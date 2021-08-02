U.S. natgas gains as forecasts project hotter weather

Article content
U.S. natural gas futures rose on Monday as forecasts predicted hotter weather over the
coming weeks than previously expected, which is likely to boost demand for cooling.
Front-month gas futures gained 12 cents, or 3%, to $4.032 per million British thermal units by 10:34
a.m. EDT (1434 GMT).
“The market is looking ahead to what could be a very hot end to the summer with the cooling degree days
likely to go up a little bit,” said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

Data provider Refinitiv projected U.S. demand, including exports, will rise from an average of 91.2 bcfd
this week to 95.2 bcfd next week. But that is still slightly below last week’s 95.7 bcfd.
Flynn also expects U.S. LNG exports to stay “exceedingly” strong and U.S. supply to remain weak, leading to
a tight market this year, which should support prices.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 10.8 bcfd in July, up from 10.1 bcfd in June
but still below April’s 11.5-bcfd record.
Refinitiv said average U.S. production would remain unchanged at 92.2 billion cubic feet per day next week
from this week. That is still well below November’s all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd.
With European gas prices at record levels and Asian gas trading near $15 per mmBtu,
analysts expect U.S. LNG exports to remain elevated this year.
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior This Month Prior Five Year
Day Last Year Year Average
Average (2016-2020)
2020
Henry Hub 4.036 4 2.13 2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 14.52 13.96 3.24 5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 14.76 15.25 4.22 6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total
(TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm
Day Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs 2 2 2 4 4
U.S. GFS CDDs 228 219 214 200 197
U.S. GFS TDDs 230 221 216 204 201
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand
Forecasts
Prior Week Current Next Week This Week Five-Year
Week Last Year Average For
Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 91.9 92.2 92.2
U.S. Imports from Canada 7.2 7.0 7.0
U.S. LNG Imports 0 0 0
Total U.S. Supply 99.2 99.2 99.2
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 2.2 2.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.5 6.2 6.5
U.S. LNG Exports 10.8 10.6 10.7
U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.4 4.4
U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.6
U.S. Power Plant 40.9 36.8 40.0
U.S. Industrial 20.8 20.9 21.0
U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.6 4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 1.9 2.0
U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1
Total U.S. Consumption 76.3 72.2 75.7
Total U.S. Demand 95.7 91.2 95.2
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub Current Day Prior
Day
Henry Hub
Transco Z6 New York
PG&E Citygate
Dominion South
Chicago Citygate
Algonquin Citygate
SoCal Citygate
Waha Hub
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per
megawatt-hour)
Hub Current Day Prior
Day
New England
PJM West
Ercot North
Mid C
Palo Verde
SP-15
(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru
Editing by Nick Zieminski)
