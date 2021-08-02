U.S. natgas gains as forecasts project hotter weather

Article content

U.S. natural gas futures rose on Monday as forecasts predicted hotter weather over the

coming weeks than previously expected, which is likely to boost demand for cooling.

Front-month gas futures gained 12 cents, or 3%, to $4.032 per million British thermal units by 10:34

a.m. EDT (1434 GMT).

“The market is looking ahead to what could be a very hot end to the summer with the cooling degree days

likely to go up a little bit,” said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.