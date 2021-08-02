U.S. natgas gains as forecasts project hotter weather

U.S. natural gas futures rose on Monday as forecasts predicted hotter weather over the

coming weeks than previously expected, which is likely to boost demand for cooling.

Front-month gas futures gained 12 cents, or 3%, to $4.032 per million British thermal units by 10:34

a.m. EDT (1434 GMT).

“The market is looking ahead to what could be a very hot end to the summer with the cooling degree days

likely to go up a little bit,” said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

Data provider Refinitiv projected U.S. demand, including exports, will rise from an average of 91.2 bcfd

this week to 95.2 bcfd next week. But that is still slightly below last week’s 95.7 bcfd.

Flynn also expects U.S. LNG exports to stay “exceedingly” strong and U.S. supply to remain weak, leading to

a tight market this year, which should support prices.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 10.8 bcfd in July, up from 10.1 bcfd in June

but still below April’s 11.5-bcfd record.

Refinitiv said average U.S. production would remain unchanged at 92.2 billion cubic feet per day next week

from this week. That is still well below November’s all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd.

With European gas prices at record levels and Asian gas trading near $15 per mmBtu,

analysts expect U.S. LNG exports to remain elevated this year.

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior This Month Prior Five Year

Day Last Year Year Average

Average (2016-2020)

2020

Henry Hub 4.036 4 2.13 2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 14.52 13.96 3.24 5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 14.76 15.25 4.22 6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total

(TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm

Day Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs 2 2 2 4 4

U.S. GFS CDDs 228 219 214 200 197

U.S. GFS TDDs 230 221 216 204 201

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand

Forecasts

Prior Week Current Next Week This Week Five-Year

Week Last Year Average For

Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 91.9 92.2 92.2

U.S. Imports from Canada 7.2 7.0 7.0

U.S. LNG Imports 0 0 0

Total U.S. Supply 99.2 99.2 99.2

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 2.2 2.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.5 6.2 6.5

U.S. LNG Exports 10.8 10.6 10.7

U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.4 4.4

U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.6

U.S. Power Plant 40.9 36.8 40.0

U.S. Industrial 20.8 20.9 21.0

U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.6 4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 1.9 2.0

U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1

Total U.S. Consumption 76.3 72.2 75.7

Total U.S. Demand 95.7 91.2 95.2

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior

Day

Henry Hub 3.94 4.03

Transco Z6 New York 2.9 2.87

PG&E Citygate 5.41 5.48

Dominion South 2.86 2.76

Chicago Citygate 3.7 3.79

Algonquin Citygate 3 2.83

SoCal Citygate 7.61 7.75

Waha Hub 3.59 3.84

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per

megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior

Day

New England 30.5 38

PJM West 29.5 33.25

Ercot North 69.75 80

Mid C 145 595

Palo Verde 96.27 177.5

SP-15 107.25 120

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru

Editing by Nick Zieminski)

