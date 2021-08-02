U.S. labor board officer recommends new Amazon union election in Alabama

Article content
A U.S. labor board official on Monday recommended a rerun of a landmark Amazon.com Inc union election in Alabama where employees had voted against organizing their warehouse.
In the coming weeks, a regional director for the U.S. National Labor Relations Board will decide whether to order the rerun based on this recommendation, said an official with the board who asked not to be named. Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), which workers rejected joining early this year by a more than 2-1 margin, had said Amazon illegally threatened staff with reduced benefits and compromised the election’s integrity via a ballot collection box it secured outside the warehouse.
Specifically, the RWDSU argued Amazon improperly influenced voting by pressuring employees to drop ballots in the mailbox while they were in view of warehouse cameras, creating a perception of surveillance that U.S. labor law forbids. Amazon also improperly adorned a tent surrounding the mailbox with messaging related to its anti-union campaign, the RWDSU said.
Amazon has said the mailbox was installed to give nearly 6,000 eligible voters a convenient option for returning their ballots and that the tent shielded workers from cameras, which predated the collection box. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco and Nandita Bose; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)