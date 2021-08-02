U.S. labor board officer recommends new Amazon union election in Alabama

Article content

A U.S. labor board official on Monday recommended a rerun of a landmark Amazon.com Inc union election in Alabama where employees had voted against organizing their warehouse.

In the coming weeks, a regional director for the U.S. National Labor Relations Board will decide whether to order the rerun based on this recommendation, said an official with the board who asked not to be named. Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), which workers rejected joining early this year by a more than 2-1 margin, had said Amazon illegally threatened staff with reduced benefits and compromised the election’s integrity via a ballot collection box it secured outside the warehouse.