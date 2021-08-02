U.S. labor board officer recommends new Amazon election in Alabama, union says

Article content

A U.S. labor board official recommended setting aside the results of a landmark Amazon.com Inc union election in Alabama, where employees had voted against making their warehouse the online retailer’s first to organize in the United States, according to a press release from the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.

