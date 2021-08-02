Top 5 Trending Cryptocurrencies By CoinQuora



Top 5 Trending Cryptocurrencies



CMC top 5 trending crypto assets.

The crypto market is now back on its feet once again and this time the altcoins are taking the center stage. Interestingly, these altcoins were able to record a growth rate of over +10% in the past 7 days. It is the same record that achieved in the past week. Truly, we can say that the crypto world shows no signs of slowing down despite the challenges it faces every day.

Let us take a look at these top 5 trending crypto assets that hit the crypto market spotlight based on CoinmarketCap.

Top 5 Trending Crypto assets

1. Tenset (10SET)

Tenset is one of the aggressive crypto assets in the market today. With its ETF2.0 deflationary technology, the crypto was able to reward its users that are holding the crypto. At the time of writing, 10SET records a 7-day growth rate of almost +40%…

