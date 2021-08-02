There’s no reason not to hold Bitcoin for 100 years, Michael Saylor says By Cointelegraph

There’s no reason not to hold Bitcoin for 100 years, Michael Saylor says
Michael Saylor, CEO of business intelligence firm MicroStrategy, has staunchly defended the company’s bullish, long-term (BTC) position based on its unique potential to evolve into “the future of the property.”
In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Saylor argued that MicroStrategy’s big bet on Bitcoin, which it has turned to the debt markets to sustain, is the “highest upside, lowest risk strategy” the company can pursue.
