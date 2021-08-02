The Weeknd Says He’s Sober Lite, Not Using Hard Drugs

“I never needed detox or anything. But I was addicted in the sense of ‘Fuck, I don’t want to spend this day without getting high,'” he said at the time, and later told The Guardian that he’d relied on certain substances as “a crutch” in the past.



During the earlier part of 2020, the musician described his relationship with drugs as “off-and-on” in an interview with CR Men’s Issue 10. He said using them wasn’t all-consuming for him, and, in fact, sometimes assisted his creative process.