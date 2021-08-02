The “House Of Gucci” Real People Vs. The Actors

Well, well, well. We’re back and everyone is talking about the (homosexual) movie event of the year, House of Gucci.

The movie stars Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek and more in telling the story of Patrizia Reggiani’s attempt to kill her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of Gucci.

The movie trailer was released last week and it’s truly fucking incredible.


Lady Gaga’s Italian accent!!!

Also, just to see “Academy Award Winner” next to Gaga’s name… perfetto.

A while back I did some side-by-sides, but hey? Now we have real professional pictures of the actors and not just weird pictures of Lady Gaga shoving bread into Adam Driver’s mouth.


Let’s start with Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani:

Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani:

The real Patrizia Reggiani:

Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani:


The real Patrizia Reggiani:

Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani:


The real Patrizia Reggiani:


Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani:


The real Patrizia Reggiani:


Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani:


The real Patrizia Reggiani:


Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani:


The real Patrizia Reggiani:


Next up, Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci:

Here’s the “happy” couple:

The real Maurizio Gucci:


Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci:


The real Maurizio Gucci:


Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci:


And one more gif of Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci:

Now for Al Pacino who plays Adam Driver’s uncle, Aldo Gucci:

Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci:


The real Aldo Gucci:


Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci:


Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci:


Next up, Jared Leto, who plays Al Pacino’s son, Paolo Gucci:

Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci:


Paolo Gucci:


Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci:


Paolo Gucci:


Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci:

Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci:


We have Jeremy Irons who plays Rodolfo Gucci:

The real Rodolfo Gucci:


Next is Madalina Ghenea who plays Sophia Loren:


The real Sophia Loren:


And lastly, Salma Hayek who plays Pina Auriemma:


Pina Auriemma was Patrizzia’s personal medium. She was convicted to 26 years in prison for her role in Maurizio Gucci’s murder.

I can’t find any pictures I can include here, so you’ll just have to trust me that she’s a character.

Ok, that’s all I got for you now, ciao ciao!

