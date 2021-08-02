Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit weaken as virus bites

Thailand’s baht was on track for its worst

session in two weeks on Monday, while Malaysia’s ringgit was set

to see its worst day in more than a week, as the two Southeast

Asian countries continued to battle a surge in coronavirus

cases.

The baht weakened as much as 0.33% in its worst

session since July 19, while the ringgit lost 0.17%.

Thailand on Sunday extended tight restrictions in the

capital and other high-risk provinces, as it faced COVID-19

outbreaks fueled by the highly transmissible Alpha and Delta

variants.

Meanwhile, the country also saw anti-government protesters

take to the streets on Sunday to demand the resignation of Prime

Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha over his handling of the coronavirus

crisis.

In Malaysia, a special parliamentary sitting was cut short

after the detection of infections in the building, as the

country reported record COVID-19 infections on Saturday.

Malaysia’s prime minister had faced calls to resign last

week after a rare rebuke by the king over the government’s

handling of emergency ordinances.

Economies in Asia “are taking it on the chin in the third

quarter,” Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian Economics Research

at HSBC, said in a note to clients.

“Consumer spending is bound to falter as restrictions bite,

and worries over infections is chilling activity more broadly,

including investment,” Neumann added.

Malaysia stocks dropped about 0.5% to their lowest

in nearly nine months, while Thai stocks fell to their

lowest in almost three months, though shares recuperated

slightly later.

Elsewhere, China stocks rebounded over 1% following

the previous week’s more than 4% fall on jitters from a

crackdown on the country’s private education sector.

The world’s second-biggest economy reported on Saturday a

slowdown in factory activity, as higher raw material costs,

equipment maintenance and extreme weather weighed.

Investors also expect a slowdown in supply chains across

Asia as western economies open up and shift back to services

consumption, with pent-up demand fading.

In Southeast Asia, Philippine stocks rebounded more

than 1%, having dropped over 3% in Friday’s session, while

Singapore stocks fell 0.3%.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Thailand’s 10-year government bond yields down 2 basis points

at 1.57%

** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields up 2.1 basis points at

4.413%

** Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield down 1.2 basis points at

1.295%

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0323 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD %

% %

Japan +0.02 -5.87 1.68 1.09

China -0.07 +0.96 1.05 -1.15

India +0.00 -1.81 0.00 12.74

Indonesia -0.03 -2.94 0.02 1.54

Malaysia -0.14 -4.83 -0.11 -8.25

Philippines -0.12 -4.04 0.78 -11.49

S.Korea -0.22 -5.78 0.24 11.71

Singapore +0.04 -2.40 -0.29 11.03

Taiwan +0.12 +1.97 0.23 17.33

Thailand -0.27 -9.05 -0.29 4.71

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by

Jacqueline Wong)

