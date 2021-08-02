Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit weaken as virus bites

Article content

Thailand’s baht was on track for its worst

session in two weeks on Monday, while Malaysia’s ringgit was set

to see its worst day in more than a week, as the two Southeast

Asian countries continued to battle a surge in coronavirus

cases.

The baht weakened as much as 0.33% in its worst

session since July 19, while the ringgit lost 0.17%.

Thailand on Sunday extended tight restrictions in the

capital and other high-risk provinces, as it faced COVID-19

outbreaks fueled by the highly transmissible Alpha and Delta