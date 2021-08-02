Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit weaken as virus bites

Article content
Thailand’s baht was on track for its worst
session in two weeks on Monday, while Malaysia’s ringgit was set
to see its worst day in more than a week, as the two Southeast
Asian countries continued to battle a surge in coronavirus
cases.
The baht weakened as much as 0.33% in its worst
session since July 19, while the ringgit lost 0.17%.
Thailand on Sunday extended tight restrictions in the
capital and other high-risk provinces, as it faced COVID-19
outbreaks fueled by the highly transmissible Alpha and Delta
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
variants.
Meanwhile, the country also saw anti-government protesters
take to the streets on Sunday to demand the resignation of Prime
Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha over his handling of the coronavirus
crisis.
In Malaysia, a special parliamentary sitting was cut short
after the detection of infections in the building, as the
country reported record COVID-19 infections on Saturday.
Malaysia’s prime minister had faced calls to resign last
week after a rare rebuke by the king over the government’s
handling of emergency ordinances.
Economies in Asia “are taking it on the chin in the third
quarter,” Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian Economics Research
at HSBC, said in a note to clients.
“Consumer spending is bound to falter as restrictions bite,
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
and worries over infections is chilling activity more broadly,
including investment,” Neumann added.
Malaysia stocks dropped about 0.5% to their lowest
in nearly nine months, while Thai stocks fell to their
lowest in almost three months, though shares recuperated
slightly later.
Elsewhere, China stocks rebounded over 1% following
the previous week’s more than 4% fall on jitters from a
crackdown on the country’s private education sector.
The world’s second-biggest economy reported on Saturday a
slowdown in factory activity, as higher raw material costs,
equipment maintenance and extreme weather weighed.
Investors also expect a slowdown in supply chains across
Asia as western economies open up and shift back to services
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
consumption, with pent-up demand fading.
In Southeast Asia, Philippine stocks rebounded more
than 1%, having dropped over 3% in Friday’s session, while
Singapore stocks fell 0.3%.
HIGHLIGHTS
** Thailand’s 10-year government bond yields down 2 basis points
at 1.57%
** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields up 2.1 basis points at
4.413%
** Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield down 1.2 basis points at
1.295%
Asia stock indexes and
currencies at 0323 GMT
COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS
DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD %
% %
Japan +0.02 -5.87 1.68 1.09
China -0.07 +0.96 1.05 -1.15
India +0.00 -1.81 0.00 12.74
Indonesia -0.03 -2.94 0.02 1.54
Malaysia -0.14 -4.83 -0.11 -8.25
Philippines -0.12 -4.04 0.78 -11.49
S.Korea -0.22 -5.78 0.24 11.71
Singapore +0.04 -2.40 -0.29 11.03
Taiwan +0.12 +1.97 0.23 17.33
Thailand -0.27 -9.05 -0.29 4.71
(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.