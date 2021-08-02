Tencent falls after China media calls online gaming ‘spiritual opium’

Article content
SHANGHAI — Shares of online gaming companies, including Tencent Holdings and Netease Inc , tumbled on Tuesday after Chinese state media called the business “spiritual opium.”
Tencent tumbled more than 9% in early morning trade, while Netease slumped over 13%.
Many teenagers are addicted to online gaming, which has made a huge negative impact on their growth, according to an article in the Economic Information Daily, which is affiliated with the official Xinhua Agency.
(Reporting by SHANGHAI NEWSROOM; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)