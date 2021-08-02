Take-Two Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



Investing.com – Take-Two (NASDAQ:) reported on Monday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Take-Two announced earnings per share of $1.3 on revenue of $711.4M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.8968 on revenue of $685.59M.

Take-Two shares are down 16.54% from the beginning of the year, still down 19.18% from its 52 week high of $214.58 set on February 8. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 16.8% from the start of the year.

Take-Two shares lost 3.19% in after-hours trade following the report.

Take-Two follows other major Communication Services sector earnings this month

Take-Two’s report follows an earnings beat by Alphabet C on July 27, who reported EPS of $27.26 on revenue of $61.88B, compared to forecasts EPS of $19.33 on revenue of $56.19B.

Facebook had beat expectations on Wednesday with second quarter EPS of $3.61 on revenue of $29.08B, compared to forecast for EPS of $3.04 on revenue of $27.85B.

