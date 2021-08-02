Square Falls Premarket; Moderna, Caterpillar, Levi Strauss Rise By Investing.com

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:) stock fell 1.6% after the company which specializes in motion control technologies is in the process of buying U.K. rival Meggitt (LON:) for just under $9 billion in cash.

Ferrari (NYSE:) stock fell 0.5% after the luxury carmaker chose not to upgrade its full-year forecasts despite its core profit tripling in the second quarter as shipments increased.

Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:) stock rose 4.3% after Deutsche Bank (DE:) upgraded its stance on the restaurant company to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’, saying the stock can gain 35% if investors are patient.

Foot Locker (NYSE:) stock fell 0.2% after the Wall Street Journal reported that the footwear retailer is set to buy two other retailers for a total of about $1.1 billion in cash deals.

