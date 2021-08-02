Square Falls Premarket; Moderna, Caterpillar, Levi Strauss Rise By Investing.com

© Reuters
By Peter Nurse
Investing.com — Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Monday, August 2nd. Please refresh for updates.
Square (NYSE:) stock fell 4.4% after the payments company announced plans to acquire Afterpay in a $29 billion deal, a roughly 30% premium to the Australian fintech company’s last closing price.
Foot Locker (NYSE:) stock fell 0.2% after the Wall Street Journal reported that the footwear retailer is set to buy two other retailers for a total of about $1.1 billion in cash deals.
Pfizer (NYSE:) stock rose 0.8% and Moderna (NASDAQ:) stock rose 2.5% after the drugmakers agreed a new deal with the European Union to supply their Covid-19 vaccines at a significantly higher price.
Caterpillar (NYSE:) stock rose 0.4% with the U.S. Senate likely to agree a $1 trillion infrastructure investment bill this week that will likely benefit the heavy equipment manufacturer.
Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:) stock rose 4.3% after Deutsche Bank (DE:) upgraded its stance on the restaurant company to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’, saying the stock can gain 35% if investors are patient.
Levi Strauss (NYSE:) stock rose 2.1% after Stifel initiated coverage on the jeans manufacturer with a ‘buy’ rating, saying the stock can jump around 40%.
Ferrari (NYSE:) stock fell 0.5% after the luxury carmaker chose not to upgrade its full-year forecasts despite its core profit tripling in the second quarter as shipments increased.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:) stock fell 1.6% after the company which specializes in motion control technologies is in the process of buying U.K. rival Meggitt (LON:) for just under $9 billion in cash.
- Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:) stock rose 0.6% after the video conferencing company agreed to pay $85 million to settle a lawsuit claiming it violated users’ privacy rights by sharing personal data.
