Soybeans drop for 2nd session on improved U.S. weather

Article content SINGAPORE/HAMBURG — Chicago soybean futures slid for a second straight session on Monday and corn also dropped, pressured by forecasts for rain in parts of the U.S. Midwest grain belts. Wheat rose on expectations of lower world harvests. “(Soybean and corn) prices in the futures market are easing a little but people are still cautious,” said one Singapore-based grains trader. “I think the market wants more evidence of improved crop output before further reduction in prices.”

Article content Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybeans fell 0.5% to $13.41-3/4 a bushel at 0927 GMT, after falling 2.1% on Friday. Corn fell 0.4% to $5.43 a bushel, wheat rose 1.4% to $7.14 a bushel. Rains are forecast for some parts of U.S. Midwest, which could boost U.S. soybean and corn crops, traders said. Traders await direction from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s weekly U.S. crop condition ratings on Monday, and from private estimates of U.S. corn and soy yields, ahead of the USDA’s big Aug. 12 world supply/demand report. Buoyed by strong demand, Brazilian farmers are poised to expand their soybean area for the 15th consecutive year, consultancy Datagro said. The wheat market is being underpinned by lower global production outlook and strong demand, with new purchase tenders from big importers Egypt and Algeria closing on Monday.