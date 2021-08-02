Soybeans, corn drop around 1% on demand concerns; wheat eases

Article content SINGAPORE — Chicago corn and soybean futures slid around 1% on Tuesday, weighed down by a broad commodity sell-off on concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in key consumption centers. Wheat lost ground, giving up some of the last session’s strong gains although expectations of lower output in top exporters Russia and the United States limited decline. “Grains and oilseed prices had rallied on the back of production concerns but now we have to see if these high prices are sustainable or not,” said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank in Melbourne.

Article content “People are eating out less as COVID-19 cases are rising again. China is a big feed grain consumer and it is witnessing an increase in cases.” The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) slid 0.9% to $5.54-1/2 a bushel by 0302 GMT, having gained 2.6% in the previous session. Soybeans were down 1.1% at $13.39-1/4 a bushel and wheat lost 0.9% to $7.23 a bushel. Asian stocks slipped as the Delta coronavirus variant spread in key markets in the region and put Chinese authorities on high alert, rattling investor confidence. However, concerns over grain and oilseed output are likely to curb losses. The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 62% of the U.S. corn crop in good-to-excellent condition in its weekly crop progress report on Monday, down 2 percentage points from the previous week, a larger decline than most analysts had expected.