South Korea July inflation accelerates; staying at nine-year peak By Reuters

FILE PHOTO: People wearing masks walk at Myeongdong shopping district amid social distancing measures to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Seoul, South Korea, May 28, 2020.
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s consumer prices rose 2.6% in July from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday, accelerating from a 2.4% increase in June and beating a 2.4% increase tipped in a Reuters survey.
That was also same as a 2.6% rise in May when it marked the fastest pace since April 2012, and continued to stay above 2% for a fourth straight month.
Month-on-month inflation rose 0.2%, rebounding from June’s minus 0.1%, when it fell into negative territory for the first time in seven months.
Meanwhile, core inflation rose 1.2% year-on-year, unchanged from June.
