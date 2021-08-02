Soaring Aluminum Drives Up Cost of Everything From Beer to Foil

Article content

(Bloomberg) — For consumers and economists hoping commodities inflation will soon subside, the aluminum market delivered some discouraging news on Monday.

The world’s second-largest brewer, Heineken NV, said the rising costs of freight and the metal used in beer cans will have a “material effect” on profit next year. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc., the maker of the iconic Reynolds Wrap, said it’s facing costs of about $400 million this year driven in large part by aluminum and resin.