Shipping giant Maersk hikes full-year outlook after strong second-quarter By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Mobile cranes prepare to stack containers at Thar Dry Port in Sanand in the western state of Gujarat, India, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Danish shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk on Monday significantly hiked its outlook for the year after posting strong preliminary results as chaotic conditions in the global supply chain have pushed freight rates up.
“The strong quarterly performance is mainly driven by the continuation of the exceptional market situation with strong rebound in demand causing bottlenecks in the supply chains and equipment shortage,” Maersk said in a statement.
Maersk now forecasts full-year underlying earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the range of $14 billion-15.5 billion, up from a previous estimate of between $9 billion-11 billion.
The company also posted preliminary second-quarter revenue of $14.2 billion and EBIT of $4.1 billion.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.