Shailene Woodley Felt Pressure To Change As A Teen Star

“I was so strong-headed and free-willed, so rooted in the core of who I was…But in my mid-20s I went through a couple of years feeling insecure about the choices I was making, believing the opinions of others a little bit too much, not staying on my path,” she said.



Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Shailene also talked about her passion for environmental activism, and why being nicknamed “The Hippie of Hollywood” doesn’t offend her, in the recent Observer interview. You can read her comments in full here.